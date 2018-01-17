Click here for school delays and closings

Notre Dame dismisses 4 players from program

Posted 5:50 am, January 17, 2018, by , Updated at 05:54AM, January 17, 2018

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 24: Kevin Stepherson #29 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish catches a tuchdown pass in front of Jeremy McDuffie #9 of the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 24, 2016 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Stepherson, who was suspended for the Fighting Irish’s Citrus Bowl game against LSU after being accused of shoplifting, and three other players have been dismissed from the team.

Athletic department spokesman Michael Bertsch said Tuesday night that Stepherson, sophomore running backs Deon McIntosh and C.J. Holmes and junior defensive tackle Brandon Tiassum were no longer with the team. No other details were provided.

Stepherson, a junior, caught 19 passes for 359 yards and five touchdowns this season. He was held out of the first five games of 2017, though Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly never explained why.

Stepherson and Holmes were arrested in December for shoplifting at a South Bend, Indiana, area mall. McIntosh was sent home from the bowl for a violation of team rules.

