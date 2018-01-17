Indy nonprofit gives local veteran and his family a place to call home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A veteran and his family now have a place to call home thanks to the help of one local nonprofit organization.

Peter Beretta, his wife and five children moved into their new home today after a month of renovations.

Last year, Helping Heroes of America bought and started renovating a home on the city’s northeast side to house homeless veterans and their families.

“I couldn’t give them enough thanks,” said Beretta. “Not just for helping us out but for being there to help people out, for following through with making sure that a veteran in need is able to get the help they need to get by.”

Beretta was on active duty in California which ended earlier than expected. His family moved back to Indiana with no where to live and no job to return to.

The house has four bedrooms, a brand new kitchen, two remodeled bathrooms and updated appliances.

The family received the keys to their new house on Tuesday and the Beretta children made special thank you cards to give to the Helping Heroes of America organizers.

Helping Heroes of America will take care of the family’s rent for the first six months and the home will house future families until they are able to get back on their feet.

“It’s definitely going to be a fresh take on the year, it’s going to be an opportunity for my family and I to move forward,” said Beretta. “It’s going to be great.”

Watch below as the Beretta family says, “thank you”: