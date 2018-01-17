Click here for school delays and closings

East side stabbing leaves man hospitalized in serious condition

Posted 12:25 am, January 17, 2018, by

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS — a 40-year-old man was seriously wounded in a stabbing that occurred at a residence on the city’s east side.

The attack happened about 11 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 600 block of N. Oxford St. When medics and police arrived they found the victim suffering from a serious stab wound. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The alleged attacker called police to report what happened, according to investigators on the scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s