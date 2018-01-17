Crash involving salt truck causes backups on I-70 westbound near North Split

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A crash and fuel spill caused some problems during the Wednesday morning commute.

The crash involved an INDOT salt truck that spilled an estimated 250 gallons of fuel onto the road at westbound I-70 at the North Split. According to officials, the truck had a mechanical issue, came across the lanes and hit the guardrail. The driver was not injured.

Two lanes are blocked, and traffic is backing up in the area.

To avoid the backup, drivers should exit westbound I-70 at Rural/Keystone, head south on Rural to Washington Street and then go west to re-enter I-65/I-70.