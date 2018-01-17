× Circle of Lights display to come down this weekend after weather delays

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Extreme cold and winter weather delayed the process, but crews will finally take down the Circle of Lights Christmas display over the weekend.

About 75 union electricians and apprentices will begin work at 8 a.m. Saturday to disassemble the holiday centerpiece. They’ll work throughout the day until the task is complete.

The 55th annual Downtown Indy Inc.’s Circle of Lights presented by IBEW #481 took place Nov. 24 on Monument Circle. The display includes more than 4,700 LED lights on 52 garland strands—that’s about six miles of electrical wire and more than two miles of garland! The light strands used LED bulbs for the first time ever.

The lights were originally scheduled to come down Jan. 6, but recent subzero temperatures, ice and snow have delayed the process.