Carmel police searching for man accused of using stolen credit card in Indy

CARMEL, Ind.– Police in Carmel are searching for a man wanted in connection with the use of a stolen credit card.

On Dec. 2 just before 2:30 p.m., Camel police responded to Clay Terrace Mall on a report of a theft from a vehicle. The victim told police multiple credit cards were stolen from a purse, along with an iPhone, iPod and gift cards.

The victim was notified by her bank on Dec. 5 that one of the credit cards had been used at a business in the 1300 block of East 86th Street in Indianapolis.

Carmel police released photos on Wednesday from surveillance video of the suspect accused of using the stolen card in hopes someone would be able to identify him.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Carmel Police Department Investigations Division at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). Calls to Crime Stoppers are considered anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest could result in reward money.