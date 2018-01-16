Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman accuses Congresswoman Brooks of not standing with survivors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is calling out Congresswoman Susan Brooks after she says the Indiana lawmaker showed support for USA Gymnastics after meeting with its new president.

The day before former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse sentencing hearing, Brooks tweeted a photo with new USA Gymnastics President Kerry Perry. Brooks tweeted the meeting was all about new legislation that would require prompt reporting of any abuse claims.

Had a great meeting this morning with @USAGym new President/CEO Kerry Perry who shared her focus of fostering a culture of athlete safety & empowerment. Welcome to Indy, Kerry! #IN05 pic.twitter.com/5GYrD3T62g — Susan W. Brooks (@SusanWBrooks) January 15, 2018

After the photo was shared, Raisman tweeted “.@susanWBrooks 2 tweet support to @usagym the day before his sentencing makes me sick. U obviously have not done ur research & taken the time to understand that @USAG enabled a pedophile for decades, the worst in the history of all sports. I ask you to stand with the survivors.”

.@susanWBrooks 2 tweet support to @usagym the day before his sentencing makes me sick. U obviously have not done ur research & taken the time to understand that @USAG enabled a pedophile for decades, the worst in the history of all sports. I ask you to stand with the survivors. — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) January 15, 2018

Brooks said the meeting with the new USA Gymnastics president was about a shift in culture that would happen through the Protecting Young Victims From Sexual Abuse Act, a bipartisan bill Brooks introduced.

In a statement, a spokesperson said “This legislation works to ensure that national governing bodies will be held to these newer and higher standards. This bill works to protect victims and to protect athletes who were abused by people who they were supposed to trust.”

Perry says she'll be in court this week to listen firsthand to those who were victimized.

In a statement Perry goes on to say “USA gymnastics will keep their words and experiences at the core of everything we do as we remain focused on our highest priority – the safety, health and well-being of our athletes and creating a culture that empowers and supports them.”

On twitter, Brooks went on to highlight some changes USA Gymnastics has already made like listening to forums and an athlete task force along with a dedicated toll-free number to report abuse.