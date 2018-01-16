× Officials identify 26-year-old man shot and killed on Northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – One man is dead and another recovering from gunshot wounds after a Northeast side shooting. Now, the Marion County coroner’s office has identified the victim as 26-year-old Derick Daniels.

Police tell us the homicide investigation began Monday night after a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds ran up to officers on Post Road.

“The person had trauma to his own body and was trying to stay alive. He indicated that there was another person hurt,” said IMPD Officer Genae Cook.

The man told police there was another person shot a few blocks away. Investigators later found Derick Daniels dead inside of a parked car on Hampshire Court near 42nd and Post Road.

“The police blocked off this entire area so that they could get detectives and forensics crews in here,” said a neighbor.

Neighbors tell us Daniels was gunned down inside of a Black car. Witnesses say the car was parked in front of the apartments on Hampshire Court the gunfire started. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. neighbors say police blocked the road with crime tape.

“We had to cover my daughters head because the door to the car was open and you could see the guy sitting in there dead,” said a neighbor.

42nd and Post Road is located in one of the IMPD focus areas and it also an area where the Ten Point Coalition expanded its patrols. Ten Point tells us they are working to build relationships with residents as police continue to patrol the high crime area.

As the potential witness recovers from his gunshot wounds, police hope he cooperates and helps them solve this case.

If you have information on the death of Derick Daniels, call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.