NWS: Loud boom and flash of light seen in Midwestern sky was likely a meteor

Posted 10:02 pm, January 16, 2018, by , Updated at 10:05PM, January 16, 2018

People across the Midwest reported seeing a flash of light and heard a loud boom Tuesday night.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Detroit, it was likely caused by a meteor. Officials said they're continuing to monitor feeds from astronomical agencies for official confirmation.

A man named Mike Austin captured and the video on his vehicle’s dash cam and shared it with FOX8 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The possible meteor was also spotted in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. A man named Tim Novak shared his video with FOX6.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

