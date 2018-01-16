NWS: Loud boom and flash of light seen in Midwestern sky was likely a meteor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

People across the Midwest reported seeing a flash of light and heard a loud boom Tuesday night.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Detroit, it was likely caused by a meteor. Officials said they're continuing to monitor feeds from astronomical agencies for official confirmation.

After reviewing several observational datasets, the NWS can confirm the flash and boom was NOT thunder or lightning, but instead a likely meteor. We continue to monitor feeds from astronomical agencies for official confirmation of a meteor. #miwx — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) January 17, 2018

A man named Mike Austin captured and the video on his vehicle’s dash cam and shared it with FOX8 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The possible meteor was also spotted in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. A man named Tim Novak shared his video with FOX6.

