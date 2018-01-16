× Flu complications likely cause of death for Owensboro middle school student

OWENSBORO, KY – A middle school student in Owensboro, Kentucky – just across the Indiana border – has passed away from apparent complications with the flu, WFIE reports.

Officials with Daviess County Public Schools confirm eighth grade student Brookelynne Shannon died on Monday.

An official cause of death has not yet been released for Shannon, but her family says she became sick with the flu around Christmas. She was given Tamiflu, but it did not help. After several trips to the ER, she went to Norton’s Hospital in Louisville on New Year’s Day, which is where she ultimately passed away.

School officials tell WFIE a crisis team will be available for students.

Shannon was on the volleyball and basketball teams. A GoFundMe page was set up to help with her family’s expenses.