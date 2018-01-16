× Family still searching for missing dog days after fire destroys south side home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis family who lost their home to a fire on Friday is still searching for their dog.

Fortunately, the family was not at the south side home when the blaze started. The parents were out to dinner and their four kids were with other family members.

The family says it took about three hours for crews to put out the fire.

Zeus, the family’s German Shepherd – Mastiff mix, ran out of the home and has not come back yet.

“The loss of the dog is probably the hardest thing right now. I mean, he’s a family member. He’s like one of the kids,” said owner Jessica Willey.

The family says the dog wears a blue collar and has a chip. Anyone who finds Zeus is asked to take him to a clinic or shelter, so they can contact the owners.

As for the family’s home, donations from local schools and stores are helping them rebuild.