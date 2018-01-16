× Danville man facing battery, neglect charges after death of girlfriend’s 4-year-old son

DANVILLE, Ind. – A Danville man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son.

Police say 23-year-old Michael Atkinson has been formally charged with aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent causing death.

Officers found the child unconscious when they were dispatched to a home on Nov. 11.

The police department says the boy had to be revived with CPR and his injuries were so severe that he was placed on a ventilator and transported to Riley Hospital for Children Indianapolis for continued care. He reportedly died two days later.

The Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the injuries were caused by blunt force trauma. His death was officially ruled a homicide late last week.

The child’s mother is not facing charges at this time. Atkinson is being lodged in the Hendricks County Jail.

“Our department is deeply saddened by the death of this defenseless four year old boy,” said the police department. “Our officers, administration and investigators have worked tirelessly since the moment this call came in to bring the individual responsible for this heinous crime to justice. Our investigation included a large amount of executed search warrants, countless interviews, a multitude of evidence, and a sheer determination by everyone within our department to make sure this boy’s horrible death was solved.”