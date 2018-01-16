× Cold with more snow before we warm up

Expect one more bitter, cold day on Wednesday with lows below zero and highs in the teens.

A warm front will soon move north and bring in much warmer air. As the front passes we’ll have snow showers late Thursday through Friday.

With the warm up temperatures will rise above freezing Thursday.

Our warm up will continue through the weekend with highs in the 50s by Saturday.

Another storm system will bring rain late Saturday through Sunday.

After a mild weekend rain will change to snow as a cold front moves across the state Monday.

Low temperatures will fall below zero overnight.

Highs will be in the teens Wednesday.

Highs will warm into the 50s this weekend.

Rain will develop late Saturday.

Rain is likely Sunday.

Rain will change to snow Monday.