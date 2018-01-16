× 4 South Carolina officers shot during search for domestic violence suspect

YORK, S.C. – Three sheriff’s deputies and a police officer were shot early Tuesday morning while searching for a domestic violence suspect in South Carolina.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the officers responded to the domestic violence call around 10 p.m. Monday. When they reached the area, they discovered the suspect had run off.

Deputies arrived and a K-9 team was called to track the suspect, according to WHNS. A deputy handling a K-9 was shot during the search around 1:10 a.m. A patrol car took him to an area hospital.

Around 3:30 a.m., more shots were fired. Investigators said two deputies and a York city police officer were hit. Two of the officers were airlifted to a hospital. The third was taken by ambulance.

The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall, was also shot and taken into custody, police said.

The sheriff’s office didn’t comment on the conditions of the officers or the suspect.