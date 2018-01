× Southbound I-65 reopens in Columbus after crash results in trailer hanging over concrete overpass

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Traffic is slow-moving on southbound I-65 in Columbus as crews work to clear a crash involving a trailer partially hanging over the overpass.

The crash occurred on southbound I-65 near State Road 46. One lane was closed initially and others were closed while the vehicle was removed. The interstate was reopened just before 1:30 p.m.

One S/B lane of I65 is currently shut down at the 68MM due to a trailer that is partially hanging over the concrete overpass barrier. Please use caution while traveling in the area. pic.twitter.com/p7BEuJnJfk — Columbus IN Police (@Columbus_Police) January 15, 2018

Columbus-Crews are working to load the RV involved in the crash near the 68mm. Both southbound lanes should be back open in 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/vcgCD8AyrB — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) January 15, 2018