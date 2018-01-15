× Snowy start Monday with another arctic blast on the way this week

Welcome back to the work week (albeit, a holiday!) and welcome back to a snowy forecast. The good news, it’s not as bad as Friday. The bad news is that it could be worse in some spots, especially your local neighorhoods, because we still have ice and slush out there from Friday.

Messy Monday:

Don’t be thrown off if you look out the door and don’t see anything falling. We’ll see a small break in the storm before it picks up again. The heaviest snow will fall right before – and during – rush hour. We’re calling for 1-2″ in Indianapolis, most of that hitting this morning. Snow will taper off midday, but we’ll continue with the chance of flurries into the afternoon.

Add wind & reduced visibility into the mix, too:

Monday will be quite gusty with winds getting to 25 miles per hour. This will lead to blowing snow, drifts and reduced visibility.

It’s cold…again!

Yes, it is. We’re left with more arctic air, so we’re kicking off the morning with feel-like temperatures in the teens. Today, we’ll stay below freezing. Tonight, we anticipate a wind chill advisory as feel-like temps will be subzero (-10° to -20°). Bundle up Tuesday, as we’ll only see the teens into the afternoon.