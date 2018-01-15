× Colts ‘close’ to hiring Josh McDaniels as next head coach

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Nothing is final, but all signs point toward Josh McDaniels being the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, the team and the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator are “close’’ to an agreement. However, nothing has been finalized and that can’t occur as long as the Patriots remain in the playoffs.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero first reported the news Monday afternoon.

General manager Chris Ballard has spearheaded a “wide open’’ coaching search since Chuck Pagano was fired Dec. 31 after the Colts finished with a 4-12 record, their worst since enduring a 2-14 record in 2011.

After interviewing several candidates – McDaniels, Kansas City offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Houston defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel, Seattle defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and Baylor coach Matt Rhule – Ballard narrowed his list to McDaniels and Vrabel.

Now, that list might include only McDaniels’ name.

McDaniels, 41, seems to check off most significant boxes. That includes:

Extended success as offensive coordinator in New England. He’s held that position for nine seasons during two different stints, and the Patriots routinely have fielded one of the NFL’s most prolific attacks. Tom Brady has been the catalyst, but there’s no denying McDaniels’ ability to utilize a versatile supporting cast.

Nearly two seasons as the Denver Broncos’ head coach. He led Denver to an 8-8 record in 2009 and was fired after a 3-9 start in ’10. McDaniels is adamant he’s learned from an experience that included run-ins with quarterback Jay Cutler and wideout Brandon Marshall.

A relationship with Ballard. They share agent Bob LaMonte.

A day after the Colts fired Pagano, Ballard addressed the pending search and the importance of his successor being “the right fit.’’ He stressed the value of the GM and coach being compatible.

“We want a partner,’’ Ballard said. “And look, the head coach-GM relationship is one of the most important things for the success of this franchise.

“So we want to make sure we get the right fit for this organization.’’

