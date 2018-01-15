Police say using common sense would help avoid many snow-related accidents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Public safety officials are issuing warnings to Hoosiers about the bad habits that are causing issues for drivers this winter.

Not surprisingly, Indiana State Police say one of the biggest culprits involved in many of the crashes and slide-offs seen during and after a winter storm is speeding drivers.

According to Sgt. Trent Smith, an ISP public information officer, many issues seen with slide-offs and accidents could be eliminated if people just slowed down.

“Just because the speed limit says 55 doesn’t mean in bad conditions you can go 55 miles per hour. In fact, one of our troopers last Friday during the storm caught somebody doing 90 miles per hour on the interstate, which is unheard of,” he said.

Smith says speeding has led to dozens off vehicle slide-offs and accidents just in the past few days. He added that by now it should go without saying that people can’t drive on snow covered roads the same as they do on non-snow covered roads.

Smith also points to drivers not clearing the snow and ice from their windows, windshields and tail lights as potentially leading to accidents. He says this can lead to issues with visibility, blind spots and alerting other drivers to when a car is stopping.

“It’s not about convenience. It’s about your safety. It’s about the safety of everybody else on the road with you,” he said.

Ultimately Smith says using common sense would help to avoid a large amount of the issues drivers see during winter storms.

“Would you rather be a few minutes late or rather be involved in an accident that costs you lots of extra time and money?” Smith said.