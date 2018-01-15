× Majority of central Indiana counties with travel advisories for latest snow blast

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Snow overnight and Monday morning hampered the morning commute, leading some schools to delay or close.

The majority of central Indiana counties still have yellow travel advisories in effect from Friday’s winter storm. Interstates and side roads around central Indiana are covered with snow.

A yellow travel advisory is the lowest level of a local travel advisory and means drivers may encounter hazardous conditions during routine travel.

It’s been difficult for drivers to see lanes on the road, thanks to new snowfall and cold temperatures that have made it difficult for road crews.

In the southwest part of the state, three counties have orange travel watches. That means conditions are a threat to the public. Only essential travel—such as to and from work or an emergency situation—is recommended.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security map shows Gibson County with a red travel warning, which means that only emergency vehicles should be on the road. Residents are directed to refrain from travel.

You can find updates at the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website.