LIVE BLOG | Winter Weather Advisory for central Indiana Monday with another blast of snow
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Monday as another round of snow hits central Indiana.
Some areas will get between 2 and 4 inches of snow by Monday night. Early Monday morning, many area roads are covered with snow. Drivers should allow extra time to reach their destination this morning.
Blowing and drifting snow will be an issue throughout the day.
Keep up with live updates on the snow from CBS4 with our live blog below:
Moral of today's traffic story: If you don't HAVE to be out, stay home! Roads are treacherous. Your safest bet is staying home and watching Netflix in your Snuggie. pic.twitter.com/XVg2jXjxNV
— Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) January 15, 2018
LikeLike
TRAFFIC ALERT: Jackknifed semi blocking 2 left lanes on SB I-69 at 82nd St @indy_traffic @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/63QW93AbWD
— Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) January 15, 2018
LikeLike
Here we go again 🙄… New day, new snow, same message
☑️ Leave early
☑️ Clear ALL snow down your 🚘 windows & lights
☑️ Drive slow, 🚫🏎
☑️ Increase following distance
— Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) January 15, 2018
LikeLike
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: This will continue until 4 pm. Northern counties (outside of our viewing area) under a winter storm watch, southern counties (also out of our viewing area) under a wind chill advisory due to brisk temps. pic.twitter.com/ler5i71zwk
— Angela Brauer (@AngelaBrauerTV) January 15, 2018
LikeLike
We'll get a quick break from the snow, but heavier clips will push through right before – and during – rush hour. We're calling for 1-2" around the I-465 corridor & surrounding suburbs but keep in mind that is a lot of snow within a short period of time. pic.twitter.com/8OnUHGFWXO
— Angela Brauer (@AngelaBrauerTV) January 15, 2018
LikeLike
LikeLike
Jack knifed semi on I-465 EB just before Keystone exit. 2 lanes of traffic blocked as they work to remove the truck pic.twitter.com/p4Wd8BGLrt
— Tricia Harte (@TriciaHarteTV) January 15, 2018
LikeLike
Center Grove Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay on Monday, January 15, 2018 with Alternate Preschool Schedule A. C9 Career Center will NOT be in session on Monday. AM C9 students will report to CGHS no later than 10:35A. PM C9 students will report to CGHS no later than 9:35A. pic.twitter.com/GzXZAaTcJa
— Center Grove Schools (@center_grove) January 15, 2018
LikeLike
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 accidents on Holt Rd south of I-70. One at Morris St, the other at Minnesota St. @indy_traffic @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/YDwyiSewfp
— Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) January 15, 2018
LikeLike
Many neighborhood roads don’t even look like they’ve been plowed. At least 2-3 inches of snow on them right now. We’re having a tough time when turning corners & slowing down. #winterwx #drivecam #indianapolis pic.twitter.com/Q1SKSc15KO
— Alexa Green (@AlexaGreenNews) January 15, 2018
LikeLike
About 80 @IndyDPWcrews have been out since last night pre-treating the roads and plowing when necessary, But mother nature isn't having it. Snow continues to fall, lots of roads here in #BroadRipple still covered. #WinterWx pic.twitter.com/tgUfoduH78
— Alexa Green (@AlexaGreenNews) January 15, 2018
LikeLike
#drivecam update: I-465 (east side) very little traction on the roads due to build up on packed down snow. Still near impossible to see the white dividing lines. Drivers unclear where the lanes are, resulting in multiple "lanes" of cars
— Tricia Harte (@TriciaHarteTV) January 15, 2018
LikeLike
INDOT travel map shows conditions as "fair" (blue) around the Metro area–but I mus say–interstate travel is tricky this morning. Everyone driving well below the speed limit, build up of snow makes seeing the lanes VERY difficult. pic.twitter.com/aNHcQneYNl
— Tricia Harte (@TriciaHarteTV) January 15, 2018
LikeLike
National Weather Service Office up to 1.1 inches of snowfall since 8 pm last evening. Allow extra time and drive carefully! #INwx #nwsind
— NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) January 15, 2018
LikeLike
TRAFFIC ALERT: Jackknifed semi blocking 3 lanes on EB I-465 near Keystone Ave. Here's a live look from our INDOT cams. Emergency vehicles now arriving on scene. @indy_traffic @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/UhnX4GHXC6
— Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) January 15, 2018
LikeLike
Look at these roads. Driving to work in the snow. You might want to see this before you head out. #Indy… https://t.co/hMiy6oblPX
— Frank Mickens (@frank_mickens) January 15, 2018
LikeLike
Back on snow patrol this AM ❄️ and let’s say snow-covered roadways will be just one of the issues you will encounter on your Monday morning commute. Extreme cold temps, blowing snow also a concern. #winterwx pic.twitter.com/LK6Q5eMjkN
— Alexa Green (@AlexaGreenNews) January 15, 2018
LikeLike
On my morning commute I saw the #yellowtrucks travelling in 3's to get highways cleared of snow. Still accumulation on the roads making it difficult to see the dividing lines @theWXauthority @indy_traffic https://t.co/EvHvS1yGs4
— Tricia Harte (@TriciaHarteTV) January 15, 2018
LikeLike
Back in #drivecam this AM watching highway conditions. It’s VERY hard to see the lines on the road @indy_traffic pic.twitter.com/4lZ7R4lO7l
— Tricia Harte (@TriciaHarteTV) January 15, 2018
LikeLike
LikeLike