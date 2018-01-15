Click here for school delays and closings

Indy pantry asks public for help after box truck used to deliver food is stolen

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A box truck was stolen from a food pantry on the near west side of Indianapolis over the weekend.

The Lord’s Pantry at Anna’s House, located at 303 North Elder Avenue, says the truck is used for picking up bread, fruits and vegetables for the families it distributes food to on Saturdays.

Photo courtesy of the Lord’s Pantry at Anna’s House

Now, the pantry is asking the public for help.

“If anyone has access to a box truck or can help with pick-ups PLEASE let us know, we reported and are hoping for the best in recovering our truck, but will need to have a plan B for this week’s food pick up,” said the pantry in a Facebook post.

Anyone who can offer assistance to the pantry can call them at (317) 631-5504.

Those with information regarding the location of the pantry’s stolen box truck can report it to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.

