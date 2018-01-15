× Indiana teen killed while sledding, driver arrested

NEWBURGH, Ind. – A Castle High School student was killed on Saturday night after she was hit by a car while sledding, the Evansville Courier & Press reports.

Davis Collier, 16, of Newburgh, was sledding in Warrick County at the Old Lock and Dam on Saturday night when her sled went onto the roadway. She was hit by an oncoming car around 10 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Galina Witte, stayed at the scene. She was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering others.

The Newburgh Police Department says the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed. The French Island Trail is closed to traffic until further notice.

Collier was a junior at Castle High School. The school is closed for class today in observance of Martin Luther King Day, but the auditorium will be open from 2 to 4 p.m. for students who need to speak with a counselor.