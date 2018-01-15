× IMPD identifies man facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting at officers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police have identified the man who they say fired shots at two officers during a traffic stop near the intersection of Howard and Shepard streets.

During the stop that occurred around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police say 27-year-old Ryan McGill got out of the passenger side of the suspect vehicle and started firing at officers inside their cruiser.

Several shots hit the police vehicle, but the officers were not injured and didn’t return fire.

McGill then reportedly returned to the vehicle as the driver exited and surrendered to police. IMPD says McGill then fled in the vehicle.

Police later learned McGill was inside a home in the 1300 block of S. Belmont Ave. Officers obtained a search warrant, entered the home and took McGill into custody.

McGill is now facing two counts of attempted murder and robbery. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the arrest and make a final charging decision.

IMPD urges anyone with information on criminal activity to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.