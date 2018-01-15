× Health officials issue advisory after passenger with measles flew through Chicago’s O’Hare

CHICAGO, Ill. — State health officials are advising anyone who was at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport last Wednesday and hasn’t been vaccinated for measles that they should be tested for the highly contagious disease.

The Illinois Department of Public Heath recommendation comes after a passenger on a flight who flew in and out of the airport that day was confirmed to have the measles. The Chicago Tribune reports that the passenger’s flight landed at Terminal 5, which is the international terminal, Wednesday morning, and departed on a domestic flight out of Terminal 1.

The department says the passenger who was “infectious” that day may have gone to other areas of the airport and that people who were at the airport between 6:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday could have been exposed.