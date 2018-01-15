× FBI expands search for murderer of Delphi teens into southeastern Tennessee, sheriff says

BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. – The FBI has extended their search for the murderer of two Delphi teens into southeastern Tennessee, according to the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Department. They released the following statement on their Facebook page at 11:51 p.m. on Sunday: “FBI has extended the search Into south eastern Tennessee counties including Bledsoe.”

The Indiana State Police released the following statement about the investigation: “As with any active investigation, we continue to follow up on tips and leads that come into the tip line. This is just another example of what we do and why we do the work that we do. We are just following up which we have done from day one of this case on information we receive and that is what is going on.”

German, 14, and Williams, 13, were dropped off near the Monon High Bridge on Feb. 13, 2017. But when the teens didn’t make it to the designated pick-up location, a widespread search effort launched to search the woods where the girls were last seen.

The following day, the girls’ bodies were found.

Investigators released a grainy photograph of the man they believed was responsible for Libby and Abby’s deaths. The image was captured on Libby’s cell phone along with a voice recording of a man saying “down the hill.”

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the toll free number tip line at 844-459-5786 or email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Callers to the tip line may remain anonymous.