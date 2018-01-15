× Butler falls on the road at Providence 70-60

Kamar Baldwin impressed the Dunkin’ Donuts Center crowd with 25 points, but Butler could not hold off Providence, losing to the Friars 70-60 Monday evening in Rhode Island.

Though Baldwin found the basket early and often for Butler (13-7, 3-4 Big East), the same could not be said for Kelan Martin, who managed just 6 points on 3-for-14 shooting, the senior’s worst offensive output of the season. As a team, the Bulldogs managed to shoot just 35% while Providence (13-6, 4-2 Big East) connected on 50% of their shots from the field.

The result gives Butler four losses in their last five games since an upset of then No. 1 Villanova on December 30. The Dawgs will have four days between games, next suiting up for a road contest at DePaul (8-9, 1-4 Big East) on Saturday.