Most of Indiana under Wind Chill Advisory from midnight to noon Tuesday

Posted 5:49 pm, January 15, 2018, by , Updated at 06:10PM, January 15, 2018

Another round of snow covered central Indiana Monday morning. So far this season, we've received 7.5" of snow, 10.9" is the average for this point in the season.

More cold air has settled in and temperatures will fall below Monday night. We have a Wind Chill Advisory in effect through noon Tuesday.

We will see a gradual warmup this week and temperatures will eventually rise above freezing Thursday.

Our warm up will continue through the weekend with highs in the 50s by Saturday.

1 to 4" of snow fell across the area Monday.

We have a wind chill advisory in effect for Tuesday.

Lows will fall below zero overnight.

Our seasonal snow has moved closer to the average.

Expect warmer weather this weekend.

Rain will develop late Saturday.

We'll go from rain to snow Sunday.

Light snow is likely Monday.

