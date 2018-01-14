Click here for school delays and closings

SWAT investigating shots fired at police officers on near southwest side

Posted 8:10 pm, January 14, 2018, by , Updated at 08:29PM, January 14, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating after shots were fired at officers in the area of Morris and Belmont St. on the west side.

According to scanner traffic, police officers are believed to be okay.

Russ McQuaid confirmed that a car and a suspect are in custody.

IMPD confirmed they are still looking for one or more suspects. SWAT has converged on a house in the 1300 block of S. Belmont, in search of an additional suspect.

The original run was for a traffic stop and shots were fired at officers after that.

We have a crew on the way and will update once more information becomes available.

