Stray bullet goes into home, critically injures a woman on the city's west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police say a woman is critically injured after a stray bullet went through a wall in her house.

According to authorities, a gun battle took place in the parking lot of a strip mall on 34th Street, between Donald and Georgetown.

A stray bullet from that gun fight went through a house on the corner of 34th and Donald.

The father and kids living there ducked for cover, but the mom was hit by a bullet.

She was taken to Eskenazi in critical condition.

Right now, there is no suspect information available.

The investigation is ongoing.