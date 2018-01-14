× Serious crash on Stop 11 road, IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Officers are on the scene of a serious accident at the 2600 block of East Stop 11 Road.

This happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say only one vehicle is involved, and live power lines are down around the vehicle.

They are waiting for Indianapolis Power and Light to come out and turn off the lines.

Any conditions are unknown at this time.

Authorities are telling drivers to seek alternate routes.

The investigation is ongoing.