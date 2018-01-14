Click here for school delays and closings

Serious crash on Stop 11 road, IMPD investigating

Posted 12:36 am, January 14, 2018, by

Courtesy of IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Officers are on the scene of a serious accident at the 2600 block of East Stop 11 Road.

This happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say only one vehicle is involved, and live power lines are down around the vehicle.

They are waiting for Indianapolis Power and Light to come out and turn off the lines.

Any conditions are unknown at this time.

Authorities are telling drivers to seek alternate routes.

The investigation is ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s