Police arrest two people for same day separate homicides Saturday morning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two homicide cases have been solved, and the same day that they happened.

Police say 24-year-old Jacob McIntosh has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at the 300 block of South Oakland Street.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., Saturday morning, police responded to reports of a person shot.

They found a man dead, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

McIntosh spoke with police shortly after the homicide, and was later arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder.

In a separate incident, police also say they have arrested 41-year-old Toby George in connection to a shooting that left one man dead in the 3700 block of North Wallace Avenue.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police responded to the scene on reports of a person shot, and found a man dead in the street.

They spoke with witnesses and gathered evidence from the scene, and were able to identify George.

Both homicide detectives and IMPD’s Violent Crimes Unit were involved in identifying George, which let to his arrest for murder.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decisions in both cases.

Victims of both cases have not been identified.