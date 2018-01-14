× Man arrested for another man’s shooting death on Wallace Avenue Saturday morning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Detectives have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting in the 3700 block of North Wallace Avenue.

Police say they arrested 41-year-old Toby George after gathering information from witnesses and evidence from the scene.

Both Homicide detectives and IMPD’s Violent Crimes Unit were involved in identifying George, which led to his arrest for murder.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make final charging decisions.

The victim of that shooting has not yet been identified.