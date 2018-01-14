× LIVE BLOG: Winter Weather Advisory issued as central Indiana prepares for more snow

More snow is expected to move into central Indiana Sunday night and continue into the Monday morning rush hour.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for central Indiana from 10 p.m. Sunday to 4 p.m. Monday.

Sunday morning, models showed about 1 to 3 inches of snow are possible in Indianapolis and surrounding counties.

Drivers should plan to use extra caution as the accumulation will likely lead to hazardous road conditions.

After the snow system pulls out of the area Monday afternoon, more frigid temperatures will likely take hold. Wind chills Tuesday morning will drop to -20º at times and we’ll have single digit highs in the afternoon.

Follow the LIVE BLOG below for the latest updates.