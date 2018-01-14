× INDOT: Full snow plow call-out planned for Winter Weather Advisory

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is preparing for another round of snow beginning Sunday night.

They announced a full call-out status of plow trucks Sunday night through Monday morning to deal with the precipitation.

The forecast is calling for 1 to 3 inches of snow, with the highest amounts north of Indianapolis.

INDOT officials reminds Hoosiers to drive defensively, plan extra travel time, drive slowly and be on constant alert for icy patches and black ice on roadways.

Take it slow when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges or shady areas – all are hot spots for black ice.

