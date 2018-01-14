× Good Samaritan, first responder discuss electrocution risk after deadly crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A witness to a deadly crash on Indianapolis’ southside Saturday night says she’s now realizing how much danger she was in trying to help the victim.

Smith says she was right behind a speeding driver, when the woman slid, hit a curb, then flipped into a utility pole.

“I was coming to pull out on Stop 11 and it was flying, probably 60 or 70 miles per hour and I was thinking, ‘Oh my gosh!’” said Smith. “You know it was slick and it was cold.”

The impact caused live wires to snap onto the car and ground around the car.

Smith says her nursing instincts kicked in and she ran right over to the car, but in doing so, she forgot about the risk of electrocution.

Brian Van Bokkelen, Public Affairs Manager for IEMS, wants people to know that they should follow medic training when thinking about how to approach and help in a situation like this.

“When power lines are involved, we stay away,” said Van Bokkelen. “Just stay back, wait for that to be taken care because if they go in and they get hurt, then it’s an even worse situation.”

Smith says she now realizes the danger she and another witness put themselves in. She’s warning people to be careful not to endanger themselves… while trying to do good.

“To me, that transformer exploding should’ve been a good indication she hit a telephone pole, to check,” said Smith. “But my instinct was to get out and try to help her. So I guess, check your surroundings first because you don’t want to endanger yourself.”

Even though they know speed played a role, police are still investigating the crash.

As of late Sunday night, the victim had not been identified yet.