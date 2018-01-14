× DNR: Fisherman dead after falling through Morgan County pond

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Morgan County are investigating after a man died while ice fishing.

On Sunday afternoon, authorities responded to the 5800 block of Hackers Creek Rd. on the report of an ice rescue.

The scene was at a private pond and authorities said a property owner noticed foot prints walking out to a fishing hole, but no footprints back.

Washington Township Fire Department dive team was first on the scene and recovered the male, who was originally transported to IU Health Morgan.

The victim was then taken by lifelong helicopter from IU Health Morgan to IU Methodist in Indianapolis, where he was pronounced deceased.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.