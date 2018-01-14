× Authorities in Whiteland searching for missing 14-year-old girl, believed to be runaway

WHITELAND, Ind. – Authorities in Whiteland are searching for 14-year-old Mackenzie Eckert, who they say is believed to be a runaway.

She was last seen Saturday night at around 10 p.m. at her residence in New Whiteland.

Eckert is 5’3″, weighs 168 lbs., and has hazel eyes.

Police do not have a clothing description at this time.

If you have any information on Eckert’s whereabouts, please call police at 317-346-6336.