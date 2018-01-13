× Two separate fatal shootings being investigated by homicide detectives Saturday morning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two people are dead after two separate shooting incidents within five miles of each other early Saturday morning.

At 2:30 a.m. on the city’s southeast side, officers responded to the 300 block of South Oakland Street on reports of a disturbance and person shot.

They located one man and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police say a disturbance occurred inside the residence between the two people who lived there, and then one person shot the victim.

There is one person in custody and others are being questioned downtown.

If you know anything, contact police.

IMPD homicide investigating a person shot 300 S Oakland … PIO enroute — IMPD (@IMPDnews) January 13, 2018

The second incident happened shortly after 4 a.m. on the city’s east side.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Wallace Avenue after a neighbor called saying they heard something in the street.

They located one man who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say they believe this is an isolated incident, and the investigation is still very early.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

IMPD homicide investigating a person shot 3700 Wallace..PIO enroute — IMPD (@IMPDnews) January 13, 2018

We will keep you updated on both of these incidents.