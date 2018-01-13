× Two people dead after two separate shootings Saturday morning, one arrested

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two people are dead after two separate shooting incidents within five miles of each other early Saturday morning.

At 2:30 a.m. on the city’s southeast side, officers responded to the 300 block of South Oakland Street on reports of a disturbance and person shot.

When they arrived, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police say a disturbance occurred inside the residence between the two people who lived there. Shortly after, shots were fired.

24-year-old Jacob McIntosh spoke with police shortly after the homicide, and was later arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder.

The Marion County Prosector’s Office will make the final charging decisions.

Just roughly an hour and and half later, a second fatal shooting happened shortly after 4 a.m. on the city’s east side.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Wallace Avenue after a neighbor called 911 saying they heard something in the street.

They located one male victim in the street. He died on the scene.

Police say they believe the two homicides are isolated incidents, and the investigation is still in its early stages.

There is no suspect information available at this time for the second shooting.

We will keep you updated on both of these incidents.