× Third homicide of the day under investigation on city’s east side.

INDIANAPOLIS–Metro Police are investigating their third homicide of the day on the city’s east side.

Around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, police received a call of a possible person shot inside a vehicle that had just crashed into a large rock in a yard in the 3700 block of Celtic Drive. That scene is near East 38th Street and North Post Road.

Arriving officers discovered an adult male in the driver’s seat of a sport utility vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Medics immediately pronounced the individual deceased.

Police say they believe the shooting happened in the neighborhood nearby. After being shot, police say the wounded driver continued to drive through neighborhood util the SUV crashed.

Homicide and Crime Lab were on the scene, collecting evidence and canvassing the neighborhood for leads that might provide information as to what led up to the shooting and who may have been involved.