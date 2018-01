× Former college football broadcasting icon Keith Jackson passes away at 89

LOS ANGELES, Calf. — One of sports biggest and most recognizable broadcasters, Keith Jackson, has died at the age of 89.

Jackson, whose career spanned almost 60 years in broadcasting, covered a wide variety of sports. He is best known for calling college football and his signature phase, “Whoa, Nellie!”

Sam Farmer with the LA Times broke the news.

Really sad to hear that the iconic Keith Jackson died last night. He was the soundtrack to so many of our Saturdays. — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) January 13, 2018

Enjoy the best of Jackson below: