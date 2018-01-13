× Driver strikes trooper’s vehicle on interstate, trooper investigating slide off

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — While investigating a slide off, an Indiana State Trooper’s vehicle was struck at the north split of I-70.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, the trooper was in his vehicle investigating a slide-off on the icy interstate when his cruiser was struck by a third vehicle.

The crash happened on the ramp from I-70 westbound to I-65 southbound, around mile marker 83.3.

Thankfully, the trooper was not injured.

The three people in the striking vehicle were checked out on the scene my medics, and the driver of that vehicle was arrested for not having a valid driver’s license.

Both the trooper’s vehicle and the striking vehicle could not be driven and had to be towed from the scene.