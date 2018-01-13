Click here for school delays and closings

Clipper brings snow for Monday morning commute

A quick moving weather system will dive down out of Canada Sunday bringing snow to central Indiana late Sunday night through Monday morning.

Computer model projection of radar imagery at 11pm Sunday.

We will likely see two periods of snow with this system.  The first round will come late Sunday night.  Data suggests the first could arrive at the Illinois/Indiana state line near midnight Monday.  This will bring a quick burst of snow for areas roughly north of I-70.

Computer model projection of radar imagery at 7am Monday.

The second, broader wave will arrive just before the Monday morning commute.  This will likely have an impact on road conditions through the morning.

We are still working on how much snow will accumulate around the state.  Morning/afternoon computer model data suggests a widespread 1″ to 3″ of snow in central Indiana.  However, clippers can often produce a little more snow than what computer models suggest, so there could be a few locales with a fluffy 4″ of snow.

Early snow accumulation projection late Sunday night through 1pm Monday.

A 31-computer model average suggests around 2.2″ of snow in Indianapolis.  The range is 1.1″ to 3.1″.

As always, this is subject to change and I highly suggest checking here, on tv and on my Twitter account (@johndissauer) throughout the day Sunday for updated snow projections.

