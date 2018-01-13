Clipper brings snow for Monday morning commute

A quick moving weather system will dive down out of Canada Sunday bringing snow to central Indiana late Sunday night through Monday morning.

We will likely see two periods of snow with this system. The first round will come late Sunday night. Data suggests the first could arrive at the Illinois/Indiana state line near midnight Monday. This will bring a quick burst of snow for areas roughly north of I-70.

The second, broader wave will arrive just before the Monday morning commute. This will likely have an impact on road conditions through the morning.

We are still working on how much snow will accumulate around the state. Morning/afternoon computer model data suggests a widespread 1″ to 3″ of snow in central Indiana. However, clippers can often produce a little more snow than what computer models suggest, so there could be a few locales with a fluffy 4″ of snow.

A 31-computer model average suggests around 2.2″ of snow in Indianapolis. The range is 1.1″ to 3.1″.

As always, this is subject to change and I highly suggest checking here, on tv and on my Twitter account (@johndissauer) throughout the day Sunday for updated snow projections.