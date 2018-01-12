Winter storm warning, winter weather advisory in effect until 10 p.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alright, we've made it to Friday! Happy almost weekend, except we have a massive winter storm to get through first.

Busy day on Guardian Radar

Live Guardian Radar is lighting up this morning! We are done with the rain, saw freezing rain earlier this morning (and continue to see some even still) and sleet. As of 5:30 a.m., snow was plowing through central Indiana. We have a lot more to get through. This will only be a one-day deal, but we anticipate heavy accumulation within a short period of time. Our best chances for heavy snow will be from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Snow totals changing

I pulled back on our snow totals a bit out east. We'll call it a coating toward Northwest Indiana and 1-2" from Vincennes to Peru. Once we cross I-69, this storm intensifies a bit. We're looking at 2-4" from Bloomington into Muncie. Heavier amounts, up to 5," through Richmond.

Sharp temperature drop, weather advisories

Temperatures overnight dropped dramatically. This morning, most locations are 30-35° cooler than Thursday's start! We'll drop in temperature from here. The afternoon will only be in the 20s . The wind chill will make it feel more like teens.

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory continue statewide through 10 p.m.

This weekend will be drier, but much colder.

Bottom line

Heed to the city's advice, to our forecast, to our traffic authority's tips. Take it slow both this morning and afternoon. Give yourself plenty of time. Stay safe. Stay warm.