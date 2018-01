× Westbound I-74 closed near SR 44 in Shelbyville due to jackknifed semi

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – All lanes of westbound I-74 are closed near SR 44 in Shelbyville because of a jackknifed semi.

INDOT advises drivers to seek alternate routes as you travel westbound on I-74 near mile marker 116.

No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved.