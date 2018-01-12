× Tickets available to see former First Lady Michelle Obama in Indianapolis next month

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Tickets are close to selling out to see former First Lady Michelle Obama next month at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Women’s Fund says the Ticketmaster website has been overwhelmed, so it’s hard to know how many tickets are available and at what prices. But they say the majority of the tickets left are at least $250.

Michelle Obama will be here as part of an even hosted by the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana called “A Moderated Conversation with Former First Lady Michelle Obama.” It takes place at 7 p.m. on February 13.

The group outlined four initiatives Obama launched during her time as first lady:

Let’s Move, which focused on childhood obesity

Joining Forces, which focused on supporting veterans, service members, and their families

Reach Higher, designed to inspire young people to pursue higher education

Let Girls Learn, an initiative to help adolescent girls around the world go to school

“Michelle Obama and Women’s Fund share common interests,” said Jennifer Pope Baker, the organization’s executive director. “We are both invested in improving the lives of women and girls.”

The group distributed 500 free tickets to the event for women and girls who wouldn’t otherwise be able to see the former first lady. The recipients were pre-selected.

Alecia DeCoudreaux, a founding board member of the Women’s Fund and former president of Mills College, will serve as moderator. DeCoudreaux is also a former executive for Eli Lilly and Company. Heather McLaughlin and Robin Nelson-Rice will co-chair the event. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Founded in 1996, the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana says its mission is to invest “in the lives of women and girls in Central Indiana because when a woman is successful, her community is strengthened.”

For more information, visit the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana website. To buy tickets, click here.