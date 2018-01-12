× Report: Baylor’s Matt Rhule, Carolina’s Steve Wilks out of running in Colts’ coach search

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – No sooner had Matt Rhule’s name been added to the list of candidates for the Indianapolis Colts’ vacant head coaching position than it was eliminated.

The Baylor head coach, who met with Colts general manager Chris Ballard earlier this week, informed his school he was staying put, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Baylor coach Matt Rhule, following an interview with the #Colts, has informed the team that he elected to remain with his school, source said. … Yes, he has rhuled Indy out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2018

Rapoport also reported Thursday Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who was scheduled to meet with Ballard this week, has “no plans’’ to follow through with that interview because the team appears “more focused on offensive candidates.’’

#Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has no plans to interview with the #Colts for their HC job at this time, as they appear more focused on offensive candidates. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2018

It’s believed the only offensive-minded candidates to interview at this point are offensive coordinators Josh McDaniels of the New England Patriots and Matt Nagy of the Kansas City Chiefs. Nagy was hired by the Chicago Bears Monday.

Other reported interviews – the Colts are not commenting on any aspect of their coaching search – have been with defensive coordinators Mike Vrabel of Houston and Kris Richard of Seattle.

