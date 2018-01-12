Click here for live updates on winter storm
Click here for school delays and closings

President Trump signs MLK Jr. Proclamation

Posted 11:55 am, January 12, 2018, by , Updated at 11:57AM, January 12, 2018

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump signed a proclamation Friday declaring Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“Today we celebrate Dr. King for standing up for the self-evident truth Americans hold so dear, that no matter the color of our skin, or the place of our birth we are all created equal by God,” Trump said Friday ahead of the signing.

This week Trump signed a measure creating a new national historic park for Martin Luther King Jr. in Georgia. The park’s boundaries include the Prince Hall Masonic Temple, a site that King used as the headquarters for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, according to a White House spokesman.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s