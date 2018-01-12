× Pacers stay perfect against Cleveland, rally back to win 97-95

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A massive second half comeback led by Darren Collison and Lance Stephenson helped Indiana beat the Cavs tonight, 97-95.

Collison was almost perfect from the field, adding 21 points, mostly in the second half.

No Myles Turner? No problem for the Pacers, as Domantas Sabonis dominated down low.

He collected another double-double, with 15 rebounds and 12 points.

With about 8 minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Lance and LeBron rivalry was slightly reignited. LeBron received a technical foul for shoving Stephenson during a dead ball.

The incident sparked Lance, as he was key for Indiana down the stretch.

LeBron took on Collison with a second left to try to win the game, but he stepped out of bounds, sealing the win for Indiana.

The Pacers are a perfect 3-0 against LeBron and company this year. Let’s hope that carries into the playoffs if these teams square up again.

Indiana heads to the desert this weekend to get ready for the young Suns in Phoenix.