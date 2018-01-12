Martin scores career-high 37, Butler beats Marquette 94-83

Click here for live updates on winter storm
Posted 9:50 pm, January 12, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 16: Kelan Martin #30 of the Butler Bulldogs reacts against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half of the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 16, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Purdue won 82-67. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelan Martin scored a career-high 37 points and Butler snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Marquette 94-83 on Friday night.

Martin made four 3-pointers and hit all nine of his free throws while adding seven rebounds for the Bulldogs, who lost their three previous games to ranked opponents after they upset No. 1 Villanova on Dec. 29.

Kamar Baldwin added 19 points and Tyler Wideman 16 with Butler shooting 59 percent and committing just three turnovers.

Sam Hauser matched his career high with 30 points, making six 3-pointers, for the Golden Eagles (12-6, 3-3 Big East) with Andrew Rowsey adding 17.

Hauser hit two 3-pointers and Greg Elliott one in a 9-0 run to give Marquette a 67-60 lead with 10 minutes left. Butler (13-6, 3-3) responded with a 13-0 run behind eight points from Martin.

The Bulldogs outscored Marquette 34-16 over the final 10 minutes. The Golden Eagles made just one field over the last 6½ minutes, a Markus Howard layup with 28 seconds left.

Butler built a 14-point lead in the first half after a 22-6 run in which Baldwin scored nine points before Marquette cut it to 44-38 at the break.

